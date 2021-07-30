Ali says goodbye to Good Things Utah

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s Ali’s last day on GTU and we are celebrating her last four years with us on the show. From funny memories, to her family right here in the studio this morning, tune in to see how much Ali has meant to all of us here at GTU.
- Plus, we each possess a special tool to help us decide what is best for us — our Inner Compass, an inner resource that you can learn to tap into by following these simple steps. You have an Inner Compass. We all do. It’s an amazingly accurate and reliable resource that is working all the time to guide you and give you information about what is best for you. It also helps you figure out whether or not you are in alignment with who you really are. To find out how to access your Inner Compass click here: https://bestselfmedia.com/finding-inner-compass/
- And there are 4 levels of friendship, and knowing each can improve All of your relationships. The particular circumstance that sparked a book idea for longtime TV and radio producer turned friendship expert Glenda D. Shaw is a relatable one: About a decade ago, she was at her own birthday party and realized that she wasn’t having all that much fun. “I looked around and thought, these people don’t really support me, and I’m actually somewhat lonely,” Shaw says. The epiphany shook her, as she’d always been someone with a large group of friends. “What I realized was that, by sheer proximity to people, I’d wandered into many friendships—but they weren’t conscious relationships,” she says. To change that, she’s since turned to psychological research to develop a process for sorting and actively engaging with friends, called the four levels of friendship: essential friends, collaborators, associates, and mentors and mentees. Nicea tells us why you need friends at each and every level.
- At the end of the show, how a simple pressure point can calm your anxiety. We show you the TikTok hack that’s had thousands of views and tell you what experts say about how effective it is. Hope you tune in for a fun Friday edition of GTU.