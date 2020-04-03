Ali makes a special announcement and Alex Boye sings for us

- On Good Things Utah today – Ali is back on the set with a very special announcement… She and her husband Jaden are expecting a baby girl! Ali shows us the emotional gender reveal moment that she shared with her family several weeks ago. The new little GTU member is due this September. We are so excited for Ali! And even more news that will make you smile this morning, see the videos and pictures our viewers sent in of staying positive during a global pandemic.
- And at the end of the show, our good friend Alex Boye sings Amazing Grace live from our ABC4 backyard. Hope you join us for a special Friday edition of GTU.