Ali makes a special announcement and Alex Boye sings for us

For each and every one of us, it would be hard to imagine what it would be like to lose our home in such difficult times, but that is what has happened to many of the homeless in Salt Lake City. The Rescue Mission's primary facility suffered damage during the earthquake on March 18th. The building is temporarily inhabitable. The building is temporarily uncopiable until inspections and repairs can be made. There is a temporary shelter set up, but it is not home.

The Recreation Center that is being used temporarily does not have kitchen facilities so they are having to bring meals into the Recreation Center for up to 70 people staying there. Other specific needs to serve the men at the Rec Center like toiletries, clothing, hygiene items and others are in short supply as well. The Rescue Mission is expecting the repairs to the facility to take one to two months. During this time they will continue to operate the Recovery Program and shelter services at the Recreation Center. Yet, because of space limitations shelter services are limited. The damage to the earthquake is in addition to helping our homeless community through the COVID-19 Pandemic.