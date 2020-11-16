Ali is back from maternity leave with new pictures of Banks

- On Good Things Utah today – Ali is back on the show this morning after maternity leave. And she brought new pictures of baby Banks. Banks is now 10 weeks old and Ali says she has a full head of dark hair, and loves her daddy!
- Plus, most moms have a lot of emotions about returning to work after having a baby – some of them conflicting. You may feel sad to leave your baby. You may feel relief to let professionals be in charge of baby care while you return to a job you have some idea how to do. (And then you may feel guilt over that relief!) You might be anxious about leaving your child in the care of someone else. Maybe you’re angry that your workplace doesn’t offer more (or any) maternity leave. Click here for tips and to read the entire article: https://www.workingmother.com/9-ways-to-make-returning-to-work-after-maternity-leave-as-painless-as-possible
- And hashing out holiday plans with family can be a source of stress, even in a normal year. But in 2020, in the midst of a worsening pandemic, these conversations are especially fraught. Nicea tells us how to handle it all without the guilt.
- And finally, want to stay in the Bachelor mansion and not be on the show? Now you can! But it might cost you an arm and a leg – we have the Airbnb listing.
- And worried about ruining the turkey this Thanksgiving? There is now insurance for that! We have details that could save you if your turkey making gets tricky. Hope you join us for a Monday edition of GTU.