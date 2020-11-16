Ali is back from maternity leave with new pictures of Banks

It's a game of "Would you Rather"...mom edition! New mom Ali is back, so we're putting her to the test with rapid fire questions like; would you rather eat baby food, or drink formula? Would you rather read your baby's mind, or the mind of your mother in law?

Hear the hilarious answers, and keep this fun game in mind for a baby shower idea! We're having fun hearing all about Ali's journey into motherhood and that adorable baby, Banks.