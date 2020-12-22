Ali blesses her new baby daughter Banks

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – The dress, the baby, and those cheeks! Ali blessed her new baby girl over the weekend and this morning she is sharing the sweetest pictures of Banks and her family. Tune in to see her beautiful hand made blessing gown!
- Plus, pop star Mariah Carey travels through Utah in an RV that you just have to see to believe! We’ll show you the incredible road trip the singer took through the most beautiful spots in our state.
- And George Clooney is opening up in a new interview about his twin three year olds. He says they are definitely excited about Santa and Christmas this year. In fact, the A list actor says he “uses” Santa to get them to behave on a daily basis. We’ll tell you what exactly that looks like at the Clooney house! Hope you join us for a fun Monday edition of Good Things Utah.