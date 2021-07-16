Ali announces she’s leaving GTU and TikTok’s hottest travel spots of 2021

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The creative, funny and fascinating world of TikTok influences our cooking, dance moves, makeup choices and more. It also fuels our wanderlust. The luggage storage network Bounce analyzed the view counts for travel destination hashtags on TikTok to determine the most popular ones. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top spot was none other than the city that never sleeps, New York City. Other trending destinations included international faves like London and Paris, as well as a couple more domestic options.
- Plus, Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that it is recalling five of its sunscreen products after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure. The affected products, packaged in aerosol cans, are Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, and four Neutrogena sunscreen versions: Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, CoolDry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen and UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen. The recall includes all can sizes and all levels of sun protection factor, or SPF. The products were distributed nationwide through retailers.
- And our own host Ali Monsen makes a big announcement on the show today, find out about her decision she’s making to be closer to her family. Hope you join us today for a special Friday on GTU.
