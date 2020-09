Lucky us, we got to see the most beautiful newborn, Banks Marie! Ali shows us her beautiful new baby, and lovely new nursery. We were so excited to get a glimpse of how mom life is treating her!

Ali talks us through utilizing interior design to create an intentional space, and shows us the pretty details like rainbow wallpaper, a knit dress on the wall, woven baskets, and more. The best part? Each item tells a wonderful story.

Thanks for the peep, Ali! Keep them coming!