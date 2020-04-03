Alex Boye sings us into the weekend

One of our favorite singers, the one and only Alex Boye joined us to share his vocals and uplift our spirits! Safely socially distanced, he set up in our backyard garden. Dedicating his performance to teachers and parents homeschooling everywhere, his message and music brought us comfort. His beautiful reminder to just keep breathing was just what we needed! Have a listen, and you can’t help but smile.

Always one to stay busy and creative, Alex is currently working on a hip-hop stage play musical version of the Joseph Smith story. To find out how you can join the cast, and follow along with Alex, visit http://alexboye.com