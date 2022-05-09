The Cook Center For Human Connection and Bend Not Break Foundation presents a suicide prevention concert featuring Alex Boye! He joined us live on GTU to share a little more about the concert.

Utah has the 6th highest suicide rate in the U.S. Boye shared how music saved his life. He says the concept is simple; he hopes these concerts will help build connections, and provide healing and support in our community. It is sure to be an unforgettable night that will feed your soul, and save lives.

The concert will be May 7th at the Maverik Center. Tickets will be Free Admission (with ticket-https://bit.ly/34Ia9N0) and will be available Wednesday February 9th at 10AM. There is limited seating available.

For more info, go to: www.bendnotbreakfoundation.org

#bendnotbreaktour #therapyisdope #cookcenter#lifeisworthliving

Any mental health organizations/therapists looking to set up their booth in the concourse; Contact Jackie McKay jmckay@maverikcenter.com or call 801-403-9326

Event link: https://maverikcenter.com/home/

Alex Boyé Social Channels

AlexBoyé.com | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube