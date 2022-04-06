Alex Boye, a British-American singer, dancer, and actor, joined hour one of GTU to talk about the United For Ukraine festival that will be happening in Provo! Boye was named the “2017 Rising Artist of the Year” and has accumulated over 1 billion views on YouTube.

United For Ukraine is a benefit concert that will be on April 9th at 7 pm, at the Provo Event Center. Everyone can help the people in Ukraine no matter where you’re from. All donations and ticket sales go directly to Ukraine. Thirty-one students of Brigham Young University Hawaii under the tutelage of Lindsay Hadley, who is world-renowned for her production of concerts, will be hosting the festival this year!

This event is in support of Nova Ukraine, a non-profit organization working to provide humanitarian aid to vulnerable groups and individuals in Ukraine. Other artists performing are Ryan Innes, Madilyn Paige, The King Will Come, EJ Michels, Aaron Kellim, and Aaliyah Rose.

United For Ukraine has a goal to raise $50,000 for the foundation, have 740 people attend, and have at least 200k media impressions. The tickets will be found on the website below. Tickets are $25 and select VIP tickets to start at $250 – $500. You don’t want to miss this event!

For more information

Purchase Tickets Here: https://www.justserve.org/orphanmyth

Instagram: @unitedforukrainefest

Website: www.Ukraineconcert.com

Stay up to date with Boye

Instagram: @alexboyeofficial

FaceBook. alexboyereal

Twitter: @alexboyereal

Website: www.alexboye.com