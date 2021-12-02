Alec Baldwin breaks down in new ABC interview

- On Good Things Utah this morning – A tearful Alec Baldwin said he “didn’t pull the trigger” in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whose death rocked Hollywood and raised concerns about weapons on movie sets. In an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Thursday, Baldwin appeared baffled about how the shooting happened. “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” he said in a clip released Wednesday. “No, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.” Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was wounded by a round apparently fired by Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust” on Oct. 21 at Bonanza Creek Ranch, in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, officials have said.
- Plus, whether we want to admit it or not, there is a correlation between social media and the way we view ourselves. The more we take in, the more we give ourselves the opportunity to compare ourselves to what we see. But social media can be toxic for Male Body Image too. Deena tells us what to watch out for.
- And get ready to ride with Star Lord at Disney World next summer! The galaxy’s foremost mix-tape-loving accidental heroes are about to make their Disney World debut. The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open at EPCOT in Disney World in the summer of 2022, the park has announced. The new indoor roller coaster was announced back in 2017 with an eye toward opening in 2020, prior to the start of this year’s 50th-anniversary celebration. But it was one of many projects that wound up delayed.
- Finally, let’s put away the argument that face masks make it hard for kids to understand or learn emotions. As we end our second year living with the COVID-19 pandemic, a common concern among parents is that their mask-wearing kids will be emotionally stunted from not being able to read the facial expressions of their caregivers and teachers — or that they’ll be delayed socially. But a new study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, shows that kids are not at all affected in these ways by face masks — in fact, they can read emotions fine even if someone is masked up. To read more click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/face-masks-kids-reading-emotions/
- At the end of the show – if you are putting off cleaning out your fridge, Surae tells us how often you should tackle the job and where you should start.