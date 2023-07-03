Liz Findlay, Co-Founder, Co-CEO of Albion Fit dressed us perfectly for our makeup-free themed show. We wanted to get authentic, and with that comes style that’s comfortable everyday. The lifestyle pieces for summer from Albion were exactly that, and exactly us!

ON SURAE:

Black Rose Tank Jumpsuit

Our best selling jumpsuit, revamped for summer.

Thick strap for support and coverage

Hand designed (by co-founder Dave Findlay) Rose Black floral print

Style for everyday errands, comfort at home and even as a beach cover up!

ON DEENA:

Light Grey Surfer Graphic Tee

Brand new graphic tee! Launched last Saturday!

Graphic tee image taken on one of our many Albion beach adventures. Exudes summer!

Audrey Wide Leg Pants, Brown Checkers

Best selling pants of 2023! Trendy checkers in neutral tones. Pants can be paired with all sorts of tops; sweaters, sweatshirts, tanks and jackets.

ON SAVVY:

Puff Sleeve Tee, Steel Blue

Feminine puff sleeve detail

Soft, bamboo fabric

Audrey Trouser, Black in S

Wide legged, loose yet structured fit

Available in Cobblestone and Black

Wrinkle free, lightweight material

Perfect for dressed up, yet comfortable professional look

Albion is having 4th of July sale, take 20% off select swimsuit styles in store and online! Shop in person at City Creek, Fashion Place (stores in TX, AZ, and CA as well), online at Albionfit.com

IG @albionfit