Al Richards speaker, host and founder of The Other Side Podcast tells us about a new networking group he started last February called, “Addiction Resilience Collective”. He dives into what it means in a compelling conversation.

Addiction refers to a complex condition characterized by the compulsive use of substances (such as drugs or alcohol) or engagement in behaviors (like gambling or gaming) despite harmful consequences. ARC represents a collaborative initiative or organization that focuses on building individual and community resilience against addiction, providing support, resources, and education to prevent addiction and promote recovery, just to name a few.

Overall, an Addiction Resilience Collective likely aims to bring together diverse expertise and resources to address addiction from various angles, emphasizing resilience-building strategies at the individual and community levels to combat the challenges posed by addiction.

