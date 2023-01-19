SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Save time and enjoy the convenience of cooking with one, simple machine. Look no further than the air fryer! Producer, Savvy, says it is a staple in her kitchen, and can attest to the versatility and convenience of this appliance. And no need to worry if you’re not a seasoned chef, anyone can use an air fryer to make delicious meals.

Savvy demonstrated how to make a simple yet satisfying meal for Deena – the frozen burrito. Simply place your burrito in the air fryer, spray with a little oil, and cook for about 10-15 minutes at 400 degrees (depending on your air fryer and desired crispiness). Voila! A perfectly heated and crispy burrito in no time.

For those looking for a more substantial meal, Savvy has a simple one pot recipe for you. This recipe is for a delicious salmon, asparagus, and potatoe dinner. All you need is:

A salmon filet

Butter or vegetable oil

Your choice of garlic seasoning

Your choice of potatoes

Preferred vegetable

Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Set your air fryer to 400 degrees. Place your salmon filet, potatoes, and vegetables in the air fryer. Drizzle with butter or oil and sprinkle with your choice of garlic seasoning. Cook for 10-15 minutes (depending on your air fryer and preference). Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

With the air fryer, meals are easy to make and customizable to your own taste. So don’t be afraid to measure with your heart and experiment with different flavors and ingredients. Happy air fryer cooking!