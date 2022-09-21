Frequent GTU Kitchen guest Kiana Williams came to the GTU kitchen to share her newest healthy and delicious recipe.

You’ll need:

Two 4-8 oz Ahi Tunas

White and Black Sesame Seeds

Mixed baby spinach, arugula or spring mix.

Sliced carrots.

One cucumber, sliced.

Shredded cabbage.

One radish, sliced.

Grab your Ahi tuna and marinade with lemon and pat dry. Be sure to coat each side fully with the sesame seeds. Place the tuna on a high heat pan for a nice sear. There is no need to oil. Sear on both sides between 30 seconds to one minute.

Place on top of the bed of greens and vegetables with an array of colors and texture. Top with Parmesan Whisps and Honey Vinaigrette dressing.

Instagram: @wholesome_ki

Kulia Wear Instagram: @kulia.wear

kuliawear.com/blogs/news