How often do we limit ourselves, blaming it on our age? Michele Wilson visited our set today to explain that no matter what milestone you are coming up on, you are just as capable of having the body you want as when you were in your 20s.

Wilson encourages us to never compare ourselves to others. She explained her journey of becoming physically fit, as well as the importance of hydration, nutrition, exercise, respiration, and sleep.

For more tips by Wilson, follow her online, on FB, and on IG.