Finding the perfect bracelet for your littles and babies can be a challenge. Babies seem to outgrow nearly everything within a few weeks and like to take off their accessories. Young children can also have jewelry that turns their fingers and wrists green, something we would all like to avoid. Fortunately, there is a solution to these concerns. Kylee Peay, owner and founder of Joyful Bead came to Good Things Utah to share her favorite pics and suggestions.

Inspired by the lack of age inclusive jewelry on the market, Peay decided to take matters into her own hands and start this business. As a stay-at-home mother of four, Peay felt this was a great opportunity to create a need for other parents like herself who wanted their babes looking festive. She learned to make jewelry from her own mother. The company’s name comes from wanting to bring joy to all those who wear her jewelry. All of Joyful Bead’s jewelry is gold filled which will prevent tarnishing and unpleasantries among your littles.

To get 15% off your purchase with promo code GTU15, visit joyfulbead.com and follow Joyful Bead on Instagram: @joyfulbeadcompany