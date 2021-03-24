Age-appropriate spring trends

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s officially spring, and it’s time to talk fashion! Fashion blogger Trina Bowman stopped by to share her tips and tricks. She tells us she’s always personally felt better when she gets ready, and wears clothes she feels great in. Her goal is to help other women do the same!

Trina has always loved dressing up, and the way clothes make you feel like a different version of yourself. She majored in psychology, and has also always been fascinated with why we act and feel certain ways. As my roles in her life have changed, so has herwardrobe.

When Trina started feeling frumpy, she began really looking into fashion, and why we wear what we do. In her research, she discovered that you can actually use fashion as a therapeutic tool! If you get in touch with your emotions and dress intentionally, clothes can actually be used to reduce anxiety, lift depression, boost confidence, and motivate.

Follow Trina on IG @trending_with_trina