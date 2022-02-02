Afterschool running program for girls

The transition from a young adolescent to womanhood can be a crazy obstacle. Girls on the Run Utah has given all-girls a place to feel welcomed and loved. This nonprofit organization is celebrating 15 years of serving girls in Utah this year.

Ivy Denihan, Girls on the Run Program Director, shares how this program impacts girls and different ways to get involved.

Girls on the run is an afterschool character development program for 3rd- 8th-grade girls. The program aims at teaching girls how to have social, emotional, and physical competence. The goal ultimately makes them confident in who they are.

The program works out of a curriculum book with the goal of completing a 5K run at the end. The girls learn how to believe in themself, love who they are, and ultimately find their voice. This is an 8-week course that meets twice a week.

Girls on run is a volunteer base program run by individuals in the community. They are now accepting applications for volunteer coaches and new team sites for our spring program that begins in April. This program has a lasting impact on the girls who get involved. Be a role model and get involved with Girls on Run Utah!

To learn more information visit www.girlsontherunutah.org

Facebook – Girls on the Run Utah

Instagram – @girlsontherunutah