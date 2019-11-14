After the Christmas tree, decorating your mantle is next

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

After the Christmas Tree, next in importance fto decorate is your mantle. Today we are “mastering the mantle” in Part 2 of Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design‘s Holiday Decorating Series in Orem.

Paige Barker broke down how to master the “other” center piece of your holiday decoration. Your mantle is also a focal point of your living room and sets the whole tone of your home.

Here are Gatehouse No. 1 and Paige’s tips:

Mantle Recipe Card

  1. Start with a strong foundation. A good wire-based greens to attach everything to. 
    • Create a base layer of realistic greens. Use a variety to create a more authentic look. A go-to is cedar garland and other sprays.
    • Anchoring tip: use 3M Strips
    • Add in sprays with berries and florals
    • Symmetry and asymmetry
  2. Creating “moments” using featured items like specialty garlands (pom poms, glass, wood beads).
    • The wow factor (lit branches, stockings, snowflakes and icicles).
  3. Accessorizing the mantle

Go to Gatehouse No. 1’s Instagram to find out about their special giveaway details.

Instagram: @gatehouseno1

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook