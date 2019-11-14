After the Christmas tree, decorating your mantle is next

After the Christmas Tree, next in importance fto decorate is your mantle. Today we are “mastering the mantle” in Part 2 of Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design‘s Holiday Decorating Series in Orem.

Paige Barker broke down how to master the “other” center piece of your holiday decoration. Your mantle is also a focal point of your living room and sets the whole tone of your home.

Here are Gatehouse No. 1 and Paige’s tips:

Mantle Recipe Card

Start with a strong foundation. A good wire-based greens to attach everything to. Create a base layer of realistic greens. Use a variety to create a more authentic look. A go-to is cedar garland and other sprays.

Anchoring tip: use 3M Strips

Add in sprays with berries and florals

Symmetry and asymmetry Creating “moments” using featured items like specialty garlands (pom poms, glass, wood beads). The wow factor (lit branches, stockings, snowflakes and icicles). Accessorizing the mantle

This article contains sponsored content.