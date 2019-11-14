After the Christmas tree, decorating your mantle is next

After the Christmas Tree, next in importance fto decorate is your mantle. Today we are “mastering the mantle” in Part 2 of Gatehouse No. 1 Furniture & Design‘s Holiday Decorating Series in Orem.
Paige Barker broke down how to master the “other” center piece of your holiday decoration. Your mantle is also a focal point of your living room and sets the whole tone of your home.
Here are Gatehouse No. 1 and Paige’s tips:
Mantle Recipe Card
- Start with a strong foundation. A good wire-based greens to attach everything to.
- Create a base layer of realistic greens. Use a variety to create a more authentic look. A go-to is cedar garland and other sprays.
- Anchoring tip: use 3M Strips
- Add in sprays with berries and florals
- Symmetry and asymmetry
- Creating “moments” using featured items like specialty garlands (pom poms, glass, wood beads).
- The wow factor (lit branches, stockings, snowflakes and icicles).
- Accessorizing the mantle
