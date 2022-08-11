To get ready for back to school, Adriana Hanzon came to talk food.

Hanzon has some traditions and treats she shared to keep the school year interesting.

Her first tip is to have a special themed dinner the weekend before school starts. The kids can choose a special menu and decorations. Another helpful tip is to choose a theme for the school year and center your focus there, printing something for your house to stay reminded of it.

She also shared some simple snacks for school. She recommends getting a snack board and loading it with trail mix, cheese, crackers, chips, fruit and veggies. It’s an easy thing to set out after school and has enough variety for all kids.

