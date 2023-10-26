Jordan Harmon of Angel Studios tells us they’re set to release feature film, “After Death” nationwide in 2600 theatres on October 27th. Beautifully shot with reenactments of real near death experiences, this stunning film has the power to change lives, and provide comfort.

“After Death”, features interviews with New York Times bestselling authors, doctors, scientists, and near-death survivors including Don Piper (90 Minutes In Heaven), Dr. Mary Neal (To Heaven and Back), John Burke (Imagine Heaven), Dr. Jeffrey Long (Evidence of the Afterlife), and Dr. Raymond Moody (Life After Life).

Rated PG-13 for thematic material including violent descriptions, some bloody images and drug references. www.angel.com