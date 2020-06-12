After calls for diversity, ABC casts it’s first black Bachelor

The average American makes 6,709 spontaneous decisions every year, according to new research. And is acting spontaneously the key to happiness? According to this survey, it may very well be. The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Cub Cadet, found those who considered themselves a "spontaneous person" were 40 percent more likely to consider themselves a "happy person." Not only that, but they were also 38 percent more likely to feel content and satisfied with their life.

Interestingly, most Americans do consider themselves quite spontaneous, as only about one in six did not think of themselves as such. But including those respondents, 72 percent said they feel happier after they act spontaneously in some way. In fact, of the respondents who did not consider themselves to be spontaneous, one in three said they felt happy after acting spontaneously. Beyond happiness, 59 percent of those polled said that they've made a giant spontaneous decision in their past.