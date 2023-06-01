OREM, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Yvonne Nsabimana and Reginald Maonedzo from the African Heritage Festival joined us on the show to share about the annual cultural celebration coming to Utah county. The festival aims to showcase the richness, traditions, and values of the African continent through an array of captivating elements such as storytelling, music, dance, poetry, cuisine, history, languages, art, and crafts.

The African Heritage Festival hopes to foster cultural and historical awareness, appreciation, and understanding. The festival serves as a platform to promote social support, tolerance, community integration, and cooperation while encouraging social bonding, cohesion, reciprocity, and service.

Set to take place on June 3rd, 2023, from 2-8 pm, The Orchard at University Place in Orem will transform into a vibrant hub of African culture. The event is free for the public to attend, however any donations are greatly appreciated to help cover the costs of the festival. Contributions can be made through Venmo @ngomayafricacc or PayPal paypal.me/ngomayafricacc.

For more information about the festival, visit the website www.culturelearningcenter.org and follow along on social media @ngomayafricacc.