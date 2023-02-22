SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for healthy meals to make that won’t cost you a fortune? Then we have the dish for you! Miranda Sleeman joined the show today to show us how to make her Thai Sesame Chicken Noodle Salad with Sesame Peanut Dressing.

Ingredients:

1 lb. of Spaghetti Noodles or Noodle of your Choice

½ Head of Red Cabbage, 2 Romaine Leaf Bunches Chopped

1 Red Bell Pepper, 1 Orange Bell Pepper Sliced

1 Package of Shredded Carrots

1 Cucumber sliced

2-3 Cups Cooked, Peanut Baked Sesame Chicken, Sliced

1 Tbsp Sesame seeds

1 Package of dried Craisins

½ Cup honey roasted peanuts chopped, or sliced Almonds

½ Bunch Chopped Cilantro

1 Recipe for Thai Sesame Peanut Dressing (Below)

Thai Sesame Peanut Dressing:

1 Cup Peanut Butter

2 Tsp Sesame Oil

2 Tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Tsp Sriracha Chili Sauce

3-4 Tbsp Honey

2 Tbsp Bottled Lemon Juice

2 Tbsp Thai Seasoning Paste

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Tsp Red Curry Paste

3-4 Tbsp of water to reach desired consistency

Directions:

1. Prepare dressing by combining all ingredients except oil and water in a blender. Blend for about a minute, scraping sides of the blender occasionally. Turn to low speed and slowly drizzle oil until combined. Add water to thin dressing to desired consistency. Reserve about a ¼ cup for Chicken.

2. Prepare Boneless Chicken Thighs, trimming excess fat and place on a sheet pan lined with foil. Use reserved dressing to coat both sides of the chicken and sprinkle sesame seeds on top. Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes or until Chicken is 165 degrees. Let cool slightly, then slice on a diagonal for salad.

3. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta. While the pasta is cooking, chop the veggies

4. Drain and rinse pasta in cold water to prevent clumping. Set aside separately in a ziplock bag, in the fridge until ready to assemble.

5. Assemble lettuce, cabbage, and chopped veggies in a large bowl. Assemble individual bowls with noodles,sliced chicken, and top with sesame dressing, peanuts, chopped cilantro, and serve.

6. Enjoy!

You can find more of Miranda’s recipes at fedupcooking.com, or on her Instagram at @fedupcookbook and Facebook at @fedupcooking!