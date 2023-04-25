SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Libbie Archibald from @vanillabeanstyle on Instagram joined us in the studio with affordable dresses you can find on Amazon. Whether you want short or long, bright or pastel- she’s your girl when it comes to refreshing your closet for the new season.

You’re in luck because she shared her links:

https://amzn.to/3AhRVy9

20+ colors. Comes in both florals and solid colors. Regularly around $80

https://amzn.to/3N4ENnJ

Two piece set. Come in 10+ colors and is under $40

https://amzn.to/3oyDRxz

New release that’s been very popular. Lace. 15+ colors. Under $50

https://amzn.to/3Li97tD

Gorgeous bright print. Smocked

Square neckline in the front and back. 15+ color options. Under $50.

https://amzn.to/43NjzAF

Puff sleeve with tiered skirt. Only $41. 10 colors. Gorgeous texture.

https://amzn.to/3UY0aZN

Squared necklace and stitching on the bottom hem and sleeve. 10+ colors, some in long sleeve. Under $45