SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Libbie Archibald from @vanillabeanstyle on Instagram joined us in the studio with affordable dresses you can find on Amazon. Whether you want short or long, bright or pastel- she’s your girl when it comes to refreshing your closet for the new season.
You’re in luck because she shared her links:
20+ colors. Comes in both florals and solid colors. Regularly around $80
Two piece set. Come in 10+ colors and is under $40
New release that’s been very popular. Lace. 15+ colors. Under $50
Gorgeous bright print. Smocked
Square neckline in the front and back. 15+ color options. Under $50.
Puff sleeve with tiered skirt. Only $41. 10 colors. Gorgeous texture.
Squared necklace and stitching on the bottom hem and sleeve. 10+ colors, some in long sleeve. Under $45