SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) New Year’s Eve is the perfect excuse to wear all the glitz and glam. If you’re wanting to jazz up your makeup look, but don’t want to spend a lot on products Linda Millar is your girl.

Here are some products that can be purchased at your local drugstore that are all under $20.

Ulta Complexion Crush Foundation $14

NYX Bare with Me Concealer $11

NYX Micro Brow Pencil $11

Elf Putty Blush $7

Elf No Budge Shadow Sticks $5

Elf Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow $6

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer $15.99

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Set $19.99

Revlon SkinLights Prismatic Highlighter $13.99

Millar takes clients and has a few appointments left for NYE! For more tips and product recommendations follow @misslindamillar and @makeupbymisslinda on Instagram.