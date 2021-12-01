Affordable gifts for Christmas

Ambria Osieczanek found a purpose for new and used abandoned storage items! Osieczanek of Storage Steals and Daily Deals is talking about her small family-owned business and the products they offer.

They started this business five and half years ago when they wanted to buy abandoned storage units and sell the stuff online. Osieczanek said they now have a storefront, online shop, and also sell on marketplaces. They even have online auctions where they sell used and vintage items.

They offer such a wide variety of products that anyone can find something they’ll love. She said she tried to bring an array of their products to showcase today but there are still so many other options. While almost 70% of their products are new, they have a testing crew to ensure all the used items are in good condition and ready to sell.

To see everything else they have to offer, be sure to attend their Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus event on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 6046 S State St. in Murray. They’ll be extra deals, food, and even photo opportunities with Mrs. Claus that your kids will love! Also, check out their website, Instagram, and Facebook for more information.