Sammy Dehaan, founder of Banks Jewelry, came to Good Things Utah to talk about her unique and fashionable jewelry line. Dehaan struggled with trying to find jewelry that would not aggravate her sensitive skin. Unfortunately, all of the jewelry that was suitable for her skin was also expensive. Unable to find affordable allergen friendly jewelry, Dehaan decided to take matters into her own hands.

Banks Jewelry is water resistant and meant to last. Each item is intended to be stacked upon each other, elevating any outfit. All items are sold for less than $50 and are all gold plated or made of sterling silver. Banks Jewelry’s website is 20% off until Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. MDT. No promo code necessary. Free shipping is available anywhere in the U.S.

Website: https://bankscojewelry.com/

Instagram: @banks.jewelry