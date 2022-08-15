Today on GTU Hour 2 we talked about how to get back in the dating game after a breakup. Kierstyn Franklin and Tiffany Denny, Co-Founders of The Relationship Recovery share the power of affirmations and their new book that includes words of encouragement to help you move on.

Affirmations allow your subconscious to shift and helps you change negative thoughts to positive thoughts, so you start believing you deserve more, so you start accepting more of what you deserve.

The Breakup Book of Affirmations: Words of Encouragement aims to help you move on after a break up. It is available for Pre-Order on Amazon!

