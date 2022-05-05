- It’s that time of year. You have a graduate and you want to send them out into the world with sage advice, but what is it and how do you know they are ready to leave the nest? Our GTU Contributor Ganel Lyn Condie says this topic is personal. Her youngest child is graduating high school this month and she says she’s reflected a lot on what I wish I had known back in 1989. And what she hopes for her daughter. This is her advice:
- Don’t be afraid to brainstorm. Keep dreaming and hoping.
- Effort is the outcome. Success isn’t based on how much you are paid or how many degrees you get.
- Progress is priceless. Perfection is paralyzing.
- Don’t be surprise when you are surprised. Things will go and look differently than you plan. Expect the unexpected.
- Ditch a map for a compass. Use your values as a compass.
- Everything you say yes to you say no to something else. Everything you say NO to you say YES to something else.
- If you are loved you are rich. Care for those that care.
- For more advice from Ganel Lyn Condie check her out on Facebook & Instagram: @ganellyn www.ganellyn.com
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter