Advice to aging gracefully

Coming off of her recent birthday, Ganel Lyn Condie joined us to talk about the great things about growing older. She shared, “The trick to aging gracefully is to enjoy it.” She hopes to inspire a more joyful conversation surrounding aging.

One of the top 10 worries of women is growing older. There is this pressure to stay frozen in time and we seem to be culturally conditioned to be afraid of aging. Condie asked the question, “Who’s to say what happens tomorrow can’t be just as good or exciting as what happened yesterday?”

Wisdom is knowledge, plus experience. Would we really want to go back to last week or last year when we knew less, loved less, and experienced less?

She shared the following advice:

CELEBRATE CHANGE don’t constantly try and stop it.

FIND OLDER HEROS because they are worth admiring.

WRITE A NOTE TO YOUR YOUNGER SELF journal where you see your own growth.

WATCH HOW YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT AGING in front of others.

“As you grow older you will find you have two hands one for helping yourself the other for helping others.”

-Audrey Hepburn

Instagram: @ganellyn

Website: ganellyn.com