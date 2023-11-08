- If you are working hard to earn your money from 9 to 5, why not make that money work for you? Rachelle Morris, the Co-Founder and Managing Director, from Rev Road Capital sat down with us this morning to talk about tips for first time investors. RevRoad Capital has raised $61 million and that 30% of the investors are women. This is the fourth largest debut early stage venture fund ever raised in the Mountain States region. And Morris wanted to remind our viewers that at one time “everyone was a first-time investor”, so don’t be intimidated! Morris has advised our state’s most prominent families and entrepreneurs for nearly two decades.
- So the question is how do we go from investing fear to empowerment and intentionality when it comes to women and money? And Morris says there are core principles when it comes to investing, whether you have $500 or $50 million. She recommends starting by setting a ‘spend’ goal each month. She says when you focus on decision making as it relates to investing, you will discover an unlimited upside in what you can do.
- Morris is also part of “The Women’s Collective,” a space for women investors to talk to peers on a shared investor journey and describe its benefits. If you would like more information please visit www.revroadcapital.com
