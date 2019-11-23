Adventucation’s animal safety

Robert Blair, from Adventucation, came on the show to educate us on the impact we have on our ecosystem and he brought a beautiful friend with him, Adelle the owl.

Robert says, generally hunting does a great job of providing funding for many conservation efforts around the globe, but sometimes hunters may not realize that their ritual practices may have unintended effects on local scavenger animal species. Predatory birds are largely affected in some of these rituals. Raptors, who are known as opportunistic predators, use the opportunity to go after the easiest bit of food they can find.

These birds hunt living prey, and prey that may already dead. So, the leftover carcass hunters leave from a hunt has the potential to be fed upon by birds like Adelle.

When people hunt, it’s common to use lead-based ammunition because they are the cheapest and most accurate of them all, but the leftover residues and pellets that remain in your hunt’s carcass have the potential to cause serious damage to other animals. Birds don’t have the ability to pick out the meat that’s good and that means that it’s up to us to make sure that we take care of these birds.

Robert says using different ammunition makes a huge difference, and to research what alternatives would be best or to reach out to Adventucation and they can help as well.

For more information on this topic or to learn more about Adventucation you can fing them on Instagram, @adventucation, or visit their website adventucation.org.