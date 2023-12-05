SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Step into the world of radiant skin with Utah Facial Plastics! The wonders of laser resurfacing – a must-know cosmetic treatment.

Call in or visit the Utah Facial Plastics website to make a consultation and find out if laser resurfacing is your skin’s new best friend. Plus, explore laser resurfacing as a surgery alternative, with jaw-dropping before and after results.

Utah Facial Plastics isn’t just about surgery; their medical spa boasts advanced skin rejuvenation. Get a 10% discount on gift cards over $150 this month, and newbies can save up to $75 on Illuminize Chemical Peels.

Elevate your glow – visit www.utahfacialplastics.com or dial 801-776-2220 to unwrap specials and memberships. Your journey to great skin starts here!

Utah Facial Plastics Two Locations: Utah Facial Plastics

723 East 12200 South

Suite 200

Draper, UT 84020

Phone: 801-960-3137 Utah Facial Plastics

2255 N 1700 W

Suite 205

Layton, UT 84041

Phone: 801.960.3137

Sponsored by Utah Facial Plastics