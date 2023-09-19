MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Dr. David Amron, founder and medical director of the Roxbury Institute and it’s world-renowned Advanced Lipedema Treatment Program (ALT) is now providing care to patients right here in Utah through the Roxbury Institute’s Salt Lake City office, located in Murray.

A pioneer in lipedema surgery in the United States, Dr. Amron has performed lipedema surgery on more than 6,000 patients over a course of nearly 30 years. The ALT program is a comprehensive program, not only for diagnosis, prevention, nutritional counseling, decongestive therapy, and, of course, surgery.

The Advanced Lipedema Program through the Roxbury Institute is the leading program and treatment center for Lipedema in the United States – serving patients from not only every state in the nation, but from around the world. Dr. Amron leads a team of highly trained surgeons, anesthesiologists and anesthetists, nurse practitioners, nurses, surgical technicians, and degenerative therapists, as part of the ALT program. Dr. Amron also established the Lipedema Society many years ago which is a philanthropic medical society that raises awareness and education for Lipedema and is a resource and network for everyone interested in or touched by Lipedema including physicians, researchers, and patients.

Dr. Amron is the author of a soon-to-be-released book on liposuction called Liposculpture and Lipedema Surgery, a guide for the patient and pearls for the surgeon. It is a book that catalogs Dr. Amron’s almost 30 years of experience dedicated to liposuction surgery. The book covers many important tenets about Dr. Amron’s philosophy, principles, and techniques of liposuction surgery, especially as they apply to Lipedema.

Dr. Amron is the host of a YouTube educational series on Lipedema called Lippy Logic.

At the Roxbury Institute, Dr. Amron and his team provide comprehensive care and life-changing transformational change to patients suffering from Lipedema. They are also involved in insurance reform for Lipedema surgery and care about increasing awareness for Lipedema around the country not only through the media but from educating patients and healthcare professionals at many leading medical conferences.

With the new Salt Lake City office, Dr. Amron is excited to conveniently provided services to patients in Utah, as well as in surrounding states such as Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Wyoming, and Texas.

The Roxbury Institute – Salt Lake City

6334 South 900 East Murray, Utah 84107

Click here for more information about Advanced Lipedema Treatment at The Roxbury Institute.

Follow:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by The Roxbury Institute.