Adult virtual event for Halloweekend

Are you looking for an adult Halloween event you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home? Andrea Hansen came by the set to talk about An October Evening!

Celebrating their 15th year, An October Evening is a virtual multi-media show featuring film, haunted fashion, music, and live performances, so there is something for everybody.

Hansen describes An October Evening as a collaboration of artists and a great way to support local artists and creators. The shows are curated for adults and kids should only be allowed to attend if their parents let them watch Rated R movies.

Tickets are only $15 and can be purchased here. If purchased, you will receive a link to the show today (Friday, October, 29th) that will be active through Vimeo all Halloweekend. For more information on An October Evening check out their Facebook.