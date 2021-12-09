Adorable hound up for adoption and a special holiday event

Temma from Best Friends Animal Society is here to show off our pet of the week, Apple. She is a 3-year-old lab mix but looks more like a hound. She is very friendly, good with both people and other dogs. If you are interested in adopting this adorable fur friend, please email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to set up a virtual meet and greet with Apple.

This weekend is also Best Friends’ special holiday adoption promotion. It will be taking place Dec. 10-12. If you have been thinking about adopting, now is a good time! All adoption fees through the Best Friends Lifesaving Center will be covered by Mini. They will be open for adoptions by appointment and at the center between 12-4 pm Sunday and Monday, and 12-6 pm Tuesday through Saturday. All pets from Best Friends are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. It’s great to be able to save the adoption fee to put towards pet supplies for your new best friend. Visit utah.bestfriends.org for more information and to see adoptable pets.