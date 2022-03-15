- On Good Things Utah this morning – Now dog doodles can leap off the page and into your home. On Wednesday, Pedigree launched Rescue Doodles, a new program that turns drawings into real-life, adoptable dogs. Pedigree created the program to offer children an engaging role in the pet adoption process. Rescue Doodles uses AI technology and a machine learning model to match kids’ drawings of their dream dogs with similar-looking dogs available for adoption locally with help from Adopt-a-Pet.com. Families looking for a pup, or who are just interested in trying the program, can take part in Rescue Doodles by texting ‘Doodle’ to 717-670-6675, after which parents can send a picture of their child’s dream dog drawing and receive information about doppelganger dogs looking for homes at rescues nearby. The Rescue Doodles program is available through April 30.
- Plus, Monday, March 14 is National Napping Day, and you may want to celebrate with a refreshing midday snooze. However, it often seems there are only two ways to wake up from a nap: intensely energized and ready to take on the world or so groggy you wonder if you’re in the same decade. And many people, despite facing a serious afternoon slump, fight the urge to nap because they know it’ll make them feel worse. Fortunately, you can have your nap and still take on the rest of your day like a champ: In honor of Sleep Awareness Week and National Nap Day, learn why you feel worse after a nap, how to beat that awful post-nap grogginess and when you should really skip the nap. Nicea shares the best time to nap and how long you should be snoozing!
- And imagine you need someone to negotiate on your behalf. Maybe it’s for a job interview or an issue at work. Stereotypically, the person you want enjoys confrontation. Is a little aggressive. Is more than happy to posture, bluff, and feign occasional outrage. What you don’t imagine is someone who sometimes sits quietly — even though that’s exactly what you probably need. And is exactly, if you’re trying to work through a difficult problem and arrive at a great solution, what you should do. According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, sitting silently for at least three seconds during a difficult moment in a negotiation, confrontation, or even conversation makes both people more deliberative — and leads to better outcomes!
- At the end of the show – Are you a narcissist? This picture might give you a clue. What you see first in this visual personality test reveals your most narcissistic traits. In today’s climate, it seems as though everyone is busy trying to figure out who is truly a narcissist as opposed to just being someone who possesses some narcissistic personality traits. So does this test really work? Tune in for this Hot Topic and much more this morning on GTU.