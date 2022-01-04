Adorable boutique clothing for Valentine’s Day

Anabella and Magali Garcia, owners of That One Boutique, joined us on the show with feminine clothing at affordable prices.

This sister duo is passionate about fashion! They showed several pieces including shackets, statement pieces, and fun prints for Valentine’s Day. Pleather is still in this new year and this boutique has it in pants, skirts, and blouses.

If you are looking to spice up your wardrobe, use the code GOODMORNING when you spend at least $25.00. Everything on their site is under $40 so you can get fashionable pieces for a great price. Be sure to follow That One Boutique on Instagram @thatoneboutique_co and Facebook.