Adoption nonprofit helping families fulfill their destiny

Today we are sitting down with Lindsay Aleman, director of fundraising for the Destiny Adoption Foundation. She is here to share about the nonprofit organization and what we can do to get involved.

The Destiny Adoption Foundation was founded by adoptee, DaKota Aitken. DaKota was born to a single, teenage mother in American Fork, Utah, and was adopted when he was just a couple months old. He believes adoption blesses the lives of all those who are involved. He shares, “Adoption is a great way to fulfill God’s plan for his children to be raised by a family, for “the family is central to the Creator’s plan for the eternal DESTINY of His children.”

The mission of the nonprofit is to provide resources for individuals on every side of adoption. They work to raise funds for adopting families and facilitate support groups to build a community for those impacted by adoption.

The Foundation will be hosting its first event in Utah this weekend, October 9th. Destiny Fest will be held in draper and will include dinner, special guest speakers, and a free outdoor movie.

You can RSVP on their website by Oct. 2 to support the cause. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook to see the incredible work they’re doing or refer them to someone who may be in need of support on their adoption journey.