Adopt this sweet lab on National Dog Day

Happy National Dog Day! Meet Sire, a one-year-old, neutered male Australian Kelpie, and Labrador Retriever. He is a youngster through and through, and needs someone to teach him about being the best he can be. He might act rowdy sometimes, but he just needs a person to help him realize his full potential.

He has a handsome face and amazing ears! Sire knows basic commands and loves toys and treats. He’s active and athletic and would do well with someone who will give him regular exercise. He’s good with other dogs, and he’s affectionate. He still needs some training, and would do best in a home with children age 12 and older. This handsome boy can’t wait to meet you!



His adoption fee is $75.00 and he’s neutered microchipped and vaccinated. If you think this cute guy is for you, email Adoptions@slco.org