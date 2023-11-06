C.J. Robb, Director of Business & Operations of Adopt-A-Native-Elder, joined us in studio to give the details of the 34th Annual Adopt-A-Native-Elder Navajo Rug & Jewelry Sale. This year’s Show is titled: “The Naturals” and features stunning theme rugs in natural and organic colors.

The mission of the Adopt-A-Native-Elder Program is to mend the broken circle between Native Americans and other cultures and to respect the land the Native Americans hold in sacred trust.

The Navajo Rug Show and sale will launch November 10th at 6:00 pm on the Adopt-A-Native-Elder Website: www.AnElder.org. The annual Rug Show provides an important marketplace for Traditional Navajo Weavers to sell their weavings and jewelry.

Weavers take home 100% of the proceeds from their sales, there will be more than 600 Navajo weavings for sale and more than 200 pieces of handmade Navajo turquoise and silver jewelry.

Hop online 11/10 at 6 pm: www.AnElder.org

