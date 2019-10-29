Adopt a cat

Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society joined us with Justice, a very fluffy cat to celebrate National Cat Day!

National Cat Day was created in 2005 to celebrate cats and help them to find forever homes. Best Friends Animal Society is continuing this tradition by raising awareness for cats who still don’t have homes.

Often times, cats are overlooked and under-appreciated because they don’t usually have jobs like dogs. Although they don’t have as much responsibility as dogs do, cats still lower blood pressure and are a great addition to the home.

In Utah, about 63 percent of the animals that don’t make it out of shelters alive are cats. Shelters are especially full of cats at the moment so it’s a great time to adopt. If you are interested in adopting or want more information, go to Best Friends Animal Society’s website bestfriends.org.