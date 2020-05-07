Adele shocks fans with her birthday picture

- On Good Things Utah today – Adele looks absolutely incredible. The singer posted a birthday picture that shows off what some say is a one hundred pound weight loss. We’ll show you the new photo. Plus, speaking of birthdays, Archie turns one and his parents celebrate by posting to social media. In an adorable video, Meghan Markle is seen reading to her toddler while Prince Harry is behind the camera. And this is good news for Archie, does birth order really matter when it comes to intelligence? A new study says yes, we’ll tell you what it found.
- And at the end of the show, the swimsuit that Hollywood absolutely loves. It just might become the suit of the season… we’ll show you all the different colors of this one-piece. Hope you tune in this morning for GTU.