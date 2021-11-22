Adele makes a special request of Spotify and is your bra too old?

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Adele’s album 30 was released this week and Spotify made a special change for the singer. If, like the rest of us, you’ve spent the weekend listening to Adele’s new album you may have noticed this one already. The 12 incredible tracks take listeners through a journey as the lyrics detail the fall out from her break up with husband Simon Konecki. The Easy On Me singer said how her ‘only’ request to Spotify was to help her tell this story. She said ‘our art tells our story and our stories should be listened to as we intended’. She asked fans to not shuffle her story.
- Plus, two Indiana turkeys – one named Peanut Butter, the other named Jelly – will be counting their lucky feathers Friday morning. The two birds were selected as National Thanksgiving Turkeys and will be pardoned by President Joe Biden at an annual ceremony in the White House’s Rose Garden. Both turkeys hail from Farbest Farms in Jasper, Indiana. After the pardoning ceremony, Peanut Butter and Jelly will travel to Purdue University to live out the rest of their days in Purdue’s Animal Science Research and Education Center, where they’ll be given an enclosed, indoor space with access to a “shady, grassy area,” according to a press release from the university.
- And that Thanksgiving meal is going to hit you in the pocketbook more than ever before. Dinner for a family of 10 will cost on average $53.31, that’s up $6.41 from last year’s average of $46.90. Several factors led to this year’s increased pricing, including more Americans expected to cook at home as well as economic disruptions. “These include dramatic disruptions to the US economy and supply chains over the last 20 months; inflationary pressure throughout the economy; difficulty in predicting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and high global demand for food, particularly meat,” said Veronica Nigh, senior economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation. The biggest ticket item — turkey — is up 24% since last year.
- At the end of the show – Because people have been looking for comfort for the past two years, bras have taken a bit of a backseat. But now that things are opening up again around the country, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many are refreshing their wardrobes — and that means buying new bras. While there are plenty of options on the market, experts agree that understanding what the best bra for you is can save you time and money. Undergament educator at HurrayKimmay.com and founder of Bra Confidence & Comfort course Kimmay Caldwell told “Good Morning America” the best way to find a bra that fits is to work with a professional to get fitted. “Great bra fitters are like expert mechanics,” said Caldwell. “As the bra wearer, there are some key things you need to know, but it’s often more efficient and less stressful to go to a pro.” For more tips from the pros click here: https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Style/find-perfect-bra-experts/story?id=81242335 Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.