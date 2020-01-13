Adding some style to your hair with bows

Whether you have your hair down, up or braided, bows can add a special flare to any style!

Mandy Mortensen, owner and designer for J. Denea’ Boutique based in the Uintah Basin, specializes in hair accessories for girls of all ages.

Mandy’s inspiration for J. Denea’ Boutique was her daughter Journey Denea’ who has had thick, gorgeous hair since the day she was born.

The bows range in price, anywhere from $6 to $25, and come in a variety of styles and sizes like large and ‘piggy.’

They also sell corsages with a slap bracelet, which allows for your teen’s prom accessory to last forever.

Visit etsy.com/shop/JDeneaBoutique and use code ‘SEENONGTU’ to get 10% off.

Visit Instagram: @jdeneaboutique to see more bows!