Adding a pet to your business?

Have you ever thought of adopting a business cat for your store or office? Temma Martin from Best Friends Animal Society stopped by to talk about why it might be a good idea for you (and the furry friend!).

According to Temma, business cats serve many more purposes than one. These friendly felines can entertain your customers while in line, and you may have a higher rate of returning customers as they come to visit your cute cat. These kitties are also a big stress reducer in high stress job. Having a companion in the workplace may lower your heart rate and blood pressure. The biggest benefit is providing a home to an animal in need.

All available business cats are healthy, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Your responsibilities would simply be providing daily food and water, shelter, veterinary care and friendship.

If you love Haley as much as we do she is at Salt Lake City Animal Services waiting for you! 511 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84123