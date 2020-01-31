Addiction: finding hope in a dark place

Mentor, author, podcaster, Todd Sylvester with Todd Sylvester Inspires is helping others prevent and overcome addiction.

“If you’ve lost your way and you wonder how you got to this point in your life,” says Sylvester, “One of the things in those moments… is reach out and ask for some help.”

He admits that sounds simple or cliché but says it works. It can help. We have to have that courage to reach out and ask.

One question that starts people thinking on a different path. He asks:

“Who are you?”

“Most people, when you ask that question, they don’t know how to answer. Think about that. How many times are we even asked that question?” says Sylvester.

People tend to start listing their roles in life (job, spouse, parent, etc). But that’s not who you are. Todd reminds us that it’s “about who you are.

Be sure to watch the inspiring segment for Sylvester’s tips.

I am RecoverED is a new way of looking at recovery, that you can actually be recovered. For more information, and to reach Todd visit www.toddsylvesterinspires.com

