Addams Family prize package giveaway and updates on the Pfizer vaccine

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are giving away an Addams Family prize package which includes four tickets to the movie, a travel pillow, face mask, mini-puzzle, and a movie poster. You must be 18 or older to enter and the contest ends on Thursday, Oct. 7 so you don’t want to miss out. This is a great opportunity to get together with family and friends for a movie night!
- Also, what state decorates the most for Halloween? Utah is ranked at the top of the list along with Illinois, New Jersey, Texas, and New Mexico. The states falling at the bottom are Iowa, Minnesota, and Mississippi.
- Plus, The Deseret News recommends traveling to Flaming Gorge in the fall. They say it’s a great place for the fall and is known for all its natural beauty. Be sure to check out the Sheep Creek Loop, Dowd Mountain Overlook, and Spirit Lake Scenic Byway. These spots are filled with beautiful autumn colors, and aspen trees.
- Lastly on hour one, people on TikTok are getting their fall fashion inspiration from Meg Ryan. The new trend is to recreate her looks from her famous movies, will we see her join in?
- On Good Things Utah this morning for hour two, Love on the Spectrum season two premiered on Sept. 21 which is about people on the spectrum finding love in Australia. It’s genuine, sweet television that’ll have you rooting for everyone.
- And, the Pfizer vaccine is also soon to be available for children five and older. Dr. Fauci is hoping it’ll be approved by the end of October. With the upcoming holiday season, The CDC recommends using a window fan during indoor gatherings to keep the air as fresh as possible. You can also open a window or door cracked open which will help circulate the air and reduce the risk of spreading.
- Lastly, what are the go-to spooky shows to watch on Netflix? The t.v series You gets creepier and creepier every season and the third is set to premiere on Oct. 15. There are always classic go-to’s such as The Cave, The Devil Inside, and Ghost, but if you’re looking for something a bit more kid-friendly, Scaredy Cats is a great option. There are so many different movies to choose from this Halloween season that so you can’t go wrong!