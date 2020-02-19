Add chalk projects to your home decor

Sage Roberts, with Vintage Charm Creations, showed us how easy it is to make Chalk Couture projects. The transfers are a great way to make innovative, easy, high end, DIY home decor.

Chalk is the perfect addition to any decorative style as you can customize the product any way, or even dress your home up for the holidays.

Their mission is to bring color, creativity, and connection to the world around them making life a work of art and home a happy masterpiece.

This decor can be created by anyone and everyone. It’s easy to clean up, and fun to create on a daily basis. Get a hold of this activity to make memories you can decorate your home with.

Be sure to watch the video for step by step directions. To shop your own Chalk Couture, visit www.chalkcouture.com/sageroberts. Be sure to follow Sage on Instagram @vintage_charm_creations